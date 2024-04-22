Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 179,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 165,903 shares.The stock last traded at $3.84 and had previously closed at $3.94.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $569.01 million and a PE ratio of 10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

