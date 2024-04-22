Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $157.53 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001312 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $157.53 million and $44.75 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001584 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000999 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002825 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,339,130 coins and its circulating supply is 180,339,014 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

