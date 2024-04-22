ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 93.63 and last traded at 91.23. Approximately 7,279,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 14,813,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at 87.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 90.28.

ARM Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is 128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is 86.83.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

