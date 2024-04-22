Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Buys 53,800 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $704,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPVU traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.31. 3,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,829. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

