Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,943 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 7.3% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $32,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 109,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,857,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of RPV stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.79. 32,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,244. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

