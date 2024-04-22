Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,084,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,144,000 after purchasing an additional 891,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,681,000 after buying an additional 2,223,331 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,068,000 after buying an additional 1,990,140 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,825,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,344,000 after acquiring an additional 286,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $56.81. 57,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,358. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

