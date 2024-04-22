Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Invests $243,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.41. The company had a trading volume of 42,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average is $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $142.78.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

