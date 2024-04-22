Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,514 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises about 2.2% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSMO. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
XSMO stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
