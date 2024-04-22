Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFMO. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 95,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFMO traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,006 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

