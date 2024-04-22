Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Lessened by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.23.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.52. 669,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,225. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $198.52 and a 1-year high of $256.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

