ASD 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.51 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. ASD has a total market capitalization of $34.50 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,836.24 or 0.99803524 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011008 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00102260 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05161056 USD and is down -10.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,491,593.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

