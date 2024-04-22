ASD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.54 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. ASD has a market capitalization of $34.84 million and $2.54 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,017.02 or 1.00029665 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011078 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00103205 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05161056 USD and is down -10.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,491,593.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

