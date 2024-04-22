ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.22) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.35) to GBX 490 ($6.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 466.25 ($5.80).

Get ASOS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASC

ASOS Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at ASOS

LON:ASC opened at GBX 356.80 ($4.44) on Thursday. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 320.33 ($3.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 794 ($9.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 361.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 379.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £425.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.51, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72.

In other ASOS news, insider William Barker acquired 474,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,725,360 ($2,147,840.16). Company insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.