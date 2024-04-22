Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 1,318 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,214,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,344,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.42. 930,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,438. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.68.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

