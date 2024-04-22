Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,824,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after acquiring an additional 137,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $9.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,052. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.09 and its 200 day moving average is $439.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.