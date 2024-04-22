Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $502.01. 4,209,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,149. The stock has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $513.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

