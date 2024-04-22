Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 1,398 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 662,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 243,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Kroger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.93. 3,778,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,677. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

