Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 40 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,418. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $466.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,545. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.68. The firm has a market cap of $209.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

