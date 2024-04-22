Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 947 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 37.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.28.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $481.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,232,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.13 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,392,501 shares of company stock valued at $666,506,318. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.