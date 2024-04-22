Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $8,326,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,105,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $731.32. 2,352,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,126. The company has a market cap of $694.87 billion, a PE ratio of 125.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $763.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $661.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $370.68 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

