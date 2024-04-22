Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.53. 7,114,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,575,069. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.95. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $314.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

