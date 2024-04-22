Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $12.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,719,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,714,000 after purchasing an additional 425,933 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB remained flat at $49.97 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,935. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

