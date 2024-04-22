Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 39.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,437. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

