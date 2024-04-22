Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 192,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 264,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,756 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,514. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.24.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

