Aspire Private Capital LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,719,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 279,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,573,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 124,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 64,852 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,194. The stock has a market cap of $616.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

