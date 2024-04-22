Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.16. 262,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,416. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $155.21 and a one year high of $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.62 and a 200 day moving average of $218.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.