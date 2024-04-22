Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,649,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,840. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.