Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Workday stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $253.53. 1,099,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,453. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.