Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 2,147 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

