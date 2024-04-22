ATB Capital Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$13.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.25.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.02. 1,756,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.16 and a 52-week high of C$12.47. The firm has a market cap of C$7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

