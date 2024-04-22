ATB Capital Raises Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Price Target to C$1.90

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Free Report) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance
HME stock opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.09. Hemisphere Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.40.
About Hemisphere Energy
