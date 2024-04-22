ATB Capital Raises Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Price Target to C$1.90

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Free Report) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance

HME stock opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.09. Hemisphere Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.40.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

About Hemisphere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.