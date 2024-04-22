Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,578,398.73 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $1,578,398.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,921,364.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $1,617,378.66.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,627,267.86.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total transaction of $1,663,116.21.

On Monday, April 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total transaction of $1,629,328.11.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.25, for a total transaction of $1,617,296.25.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.98, for a total transaction of $1,615,071.18.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,595,045.55.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,002.61.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total transaction of $1,607,983.92.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.83, for a total transaction of $1,630,317.03.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.4 %

Atlassian stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,024. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.76. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Atlassian by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

