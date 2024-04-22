Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.44.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.50 on Thursday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.39. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

