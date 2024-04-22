Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXSM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $67.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.13. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $403,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

