AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Gap Up to $74.80

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.80, but opened at $78.70. AZZ shares last traded at $77.04, with a volume of 95,351 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZZ shares. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial lowered AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AZZ by 131.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter worth $215,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

