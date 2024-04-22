B. Riley Begins Coverage on Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 5,295,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,511. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

