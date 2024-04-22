B. Riley Begins Coverage on Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Energy Fuels Trading Down 10.1 %
Shares of Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 5,295,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,511. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $9.02.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
