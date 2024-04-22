B. Riley Begins Coverage on Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of UUUU traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.27. 5,125,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,511. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.