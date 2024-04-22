B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.
Energy Fuels Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UUUU traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,803,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,525. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $9.02.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
