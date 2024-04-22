B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UUUU traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,803,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,525. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

