B. Riley Raises Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $44.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.64% from the company’s current price.

HASI has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 328,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 83.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 61.7% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 48,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.