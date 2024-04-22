B. Riley Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $124.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 126.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.74. 1,363,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,160. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.56 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $321.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.21.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

