Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $110.40

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.40 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.41), with a volume of 709361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.80 ($1.42).
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The firm has a market cap of £346.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,013.82 and a beta of 0.62.
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
