Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $110.40

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.40 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.41), with a volume of 709361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.80 ($1.42).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The firm has a market cap of £346.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,013.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 32,500 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £38,350 ($47,740.57). In related news, insider Kevin Troup acquired 10,000 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($15,311.84). Also, insider Jamie Skinner bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £38,350 ($47,740.57). 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

