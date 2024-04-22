Bank of America Boosts Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $121.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $117.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.75.

Get Amphenol alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $110.17 on Thursday. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,138,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,250,181,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,899,059,000 after buying an additional 8,340,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,031,342,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after buying an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.