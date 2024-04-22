Bank of America Boosts Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $204.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.18.

BATS:CBOE opened at $180.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.33 and a 200-day moving average of $178.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $430,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,793,000 after acquiring an additional 79,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342,505 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

