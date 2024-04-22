Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after buying an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,383,000 after buying an additional 746,756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bank of America by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,288,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,877,000 after buying an additional 4,692,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,430,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,882 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,673,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,492,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $297.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

