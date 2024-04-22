Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $323.00

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 323 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 322.64 ($4.02), with a volume of 57570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317 ($3.95).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 306.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 289.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,925.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services in Cyprus, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, and internationally. The company offers current, demand, savings, sight, quick, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, and business and business premises loans; and trade finance facilities, Escrow, and project finance services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

