Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 605,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,054. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $58.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 58.5% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.