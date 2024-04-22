Barclays Reiterates “Suspended” Rating for International Distributions Services (LON:IDS)

Barclays reissued their suspended rating on shares of International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 268 ($3.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDS

International Distributions Services Trading Down 1.2 %

International Distributions Services Company Profile

Shares of IDS stock opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.39) on Thursday. International Distributions Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 191.20 ($2.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291.20 ($3.63). The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.90.

(Get Free Report)

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.