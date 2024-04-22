Barclays Reiterates “Suspended” Rating for International Distributions Services (LON:IDS)

Barclays reissued their suspended rating on shares of International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 268 ($3.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.
International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.
