Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Eight Capital

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target increased by analysts at Eight Capital from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.27.

ABX traded down C$1.04 on Monday, reaching C$22.49. 2,298,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,703. The stock has a market cap of C$39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$28.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

