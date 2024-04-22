Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.05. 116,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.80 million, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IMAX by 545.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

