Base Resources (LON:BSE) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.50

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15), with a volume of 8301892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.40 ($0.07).
BSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
